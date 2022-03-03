Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Divorced: Court Finalises Dropping West From Kardashian's Name

After eight years of marriage, American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was legally declared single amid the ongoing divorce with American rapper Kanye West. Kim Kardashian was also put under oath to make several declarations by the judge. The judge also allowed her to drop Wst from her name.

As per a report by AP, Kim Kardashian was legally declared single on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, after nearly eight years of marriage with Kanye West, who now goes by Ye. The motion, seeking legal status, was granted to Kardashian at the Los Angeles Superior Court by Judge Steve Cochran. Cochran smoothed over a few procedural objections to the move from Kanye West and dismissed others.

Kim Kardashian legally divorced

Kim Kardashian appeared at the hearing via video conference and was asked to make some declarations that were required for the legal move. Judge Cochran, who calls divorcing couples 'mother' or 'father' in the courtroom, asked Kardashian if problems, differences and disputes caused the breakdown of her marriage with Kanye West. He then asked Kim Kardashian if it was her desire to become a single person. Kardashian answered those questions with a "yes" and Cochran declared, "It is granted."

As per AP, the court can declare a person legally single amid a complicated divorce, while the issues of child custody and property are worked out.

The judge also celebrated as the case was finally moving forward after stalling for several months. He also joked the case was rolling like a "Europea train," as it was fast and on time.

Kim Kardashian filed the plea to declare her legally single after Kanye West slammed her rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson publically. The rapper tried to win over Kim Kardashian again and also made some big gestures to do so. He posted his family pictures online and prayed to God to bring his family back together. The rapper also shared some screenshots of his chat with Kim Kardashian, in which she asked him not to post against Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014, The couple is now parents to their four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2. Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West last year.

Image: AP