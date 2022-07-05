Kim Kardashian, Katy & More Lead Baton To 'cancel' July 4 Celebrations Amid Abortion Row

A host of Hollywood stars have been sharing their rage regarding the constitutional right to abortion being recently ruled out while putting a total ban on the process. Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, several prominent Hollywood stars canceled their Fourth of July celebrations while expressing views on ‘no freedom’ right in the country.

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian along with sister Kourtney were among the first ones to express their views on the same. The two posted similar posts on their Instagram stories while taking a staunch stand against the country's decision to strip women of their right to have an abortion. The message shared by the two read, "4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of independence. Sincerely, Women."

Fourth of July celebrations canceled by Hollywood stars

Followed by the two Kardashian sisters, singer Katy Perry also echoed similar sentiments and referenced her latest song Firework to express her anger. The Roar singer wrote, "'Baby you're a firework' is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh."

Joining the bandwagon of stars was actor Jessica Chastain who shared her picture while expressing her disgust. She captioned the shot: "'Happy "Independence" Day from me and my reproductive rights."

Pop sensation, Lizzo took a different route as she shared a video while pledging a huge donation to abortion funds to mark the day. She vowed to donate proceeds from her shapewear brand Yitty to Abortion Funds during the holiday weekend. She captioned a video of her talking about her decision: "'@yitty 100% OF NET PROCEEDS TO @abortionfunds ALL WEEKEND LONG. JULY 2-4. Celebrating freedom on our terms. Liberating Every Damn Body."

“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Padma Lakshmi said there was “not much to celebrate this 4th.” Let’s just hope everyone can keep safe and peaceful today and that soon our nation veers away from this precipice,” she wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, the outrage in stars and public alike came after Supreme Court decided to overturn the Roe v. Wade case and reverse the ruling which guaranteed a woman the right to an abortion. Several US states have “trigger laws” that call for the banning of abortion up to 30 days after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which have already come into effect in some cases.

IMAGE: AP/Instagram/KatyPerry/JessicaChastain