Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Extend Adorable Bday Wishes To Hailey Bieber With Rare Pics

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie Jenner took to their Instagram accounts on Tuesday to extend their wishes to Hailey Bieber on the occasion of her birthday. Hailey is extremely close to the Kardashian-Jenner family and there are often pictures of them together online. The model is particularly close to Kendall, who was also her first guest on her show, Who's in My Bathroom.

The Kardashian-Jenner family extends their wishes to Hailey Bieber on her birthday

Kim Kardashian posted an adorable picture with the birthday girl. In the picture, Kim can be seen planting a kiss on Hailey's cheek, as she pouts for the camera. Kim expressed her love for Hailey in her post.

Kendall posted a picture in which the two best friends appear to be having the time of their life in a swimming pool. She also uploaded a few pictures that featured Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber. As the caption, she wrote, "Love you lots."

Kylie Jenner and Kris both called the model a 'beautiful person inside and out' as they wished her a happy birthday and expressed their love for her. They both put up pictures with Hailey too on her special day.

Justin Bieber also posted a handful of pictures to wish his 'squish' as he penned down an elaborate post on the occasion. He mentioned how blessed he felt to have her in his life and mentioned that life began to make sense after the two tied the knot. He wrote, "I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you."

He also called Hailey his queen and expressed his love for her on her birthday. He wrote, "You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend every day making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent “happy bursday baby” love you until the end of time and then after that. :)"

Image: Instagram/@cutest.bieber, Twitter/@KeJennerNews