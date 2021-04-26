Kim Kardashian Left Heartbroken With Designer Alber Elbaz's Sudden Death From COVID-19

Popular Israeli fashion Designer, Alber Elbaz passed away on Saturday in Paris due to COVID-19 complications. Soon after the saddening news of Alber Elbaz's death at 59 broke the internet, beauty mogul Kim Kardashian mourned the loss by sharing a streak of throwback pictures with the late designer and penned an emotional note to recall her sweet memories with him. Kim revealed that Alber was the one who dressed her for her first-ever cover shoot for Vogue while he and fashion house Lanvin also dressed her for her first Met Ball appearance.

Kim Kardashian pays her last tribute to late designer Alber Elbaz

The untimely demise of the former creative director of Lanvin Alber Elbaz on April 24, 2021, has left many aghast including Johann Rupert, Katie Holmes, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Sedaris, Julianne Moore and Helena Christensen to name a few. Now, joining the list of celebrities who condoled his death on their respective social media handles is the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian. On April 25, Kim took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of photographs with the late fashion designer and expressed being heartbroken by the news.

The 40-year-old posted several BTS glimpses from her first Vogue cover shoot as well as her Met Ball appearance to reveal that their fittings were "filled with laughs and hugs". She wrote: "Sweet @alberelbaz8 When I heard the news of his passing today my heart broke." Taking a stroll down memory lane, Kim continued, "My first time to Paris I was surprised with a lunch with Alber and I almost fainted when he walked in. He was the warmest and welcoming. Alber dressed me for my first Vogue cover and gifted me with the cover dress to hold onto that memory forever." She also added, "Then Alber and Lanvin dressed me to the first Met Ball I was invited to on my own. Our fittings were filled with laughs and hugs! What a sweet soul. I will cherish all of our memories forever."

More about Alber Elbaz

Alber Elbaz was an Israeli fashion designer who had worked as the luxury fashion house Lanvin's creative director in Paris, France from 2001 to 2015. Ahead of that, he had also done stints at several other luxury brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Geoffrey Beene and Guy Laroche. Back in 2020, Alber announced his own fashion label "AZ Factory", backed by Richemont.

