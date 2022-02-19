Kim Kardashian Loves To Archive Special Memories Of Her Kids In Scrapbook, Calls It 'cute'

Amid legal complications with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is seemingly concentrating on her family matters especially her kids. During her recent interview with Vogue, the SKIMS founder gave fans yet another tour of her lavish residence. While doing so, the beauty mogul revealed that she loves to prepare scrapbook for her babies.

Kim Kardashian on archiving precious memories

In the latest YouTube video shared by the portal, while giving fans a tour of her bedroom, Kim Kardashian also showcased the special scrapbooks she has prepared for her kids Saint, Psalm, Chicago and North West. According to Kim, she wants her children to have the 'most amazing memories' when they look at the 'epic baby books' she's made for them.

Kim Kardashian said. "I make the most epic baby books for them. Anyone wjho knows me, they know that I love to scrapbook so that my kids can have the most amazing memories. I have them for each kid. I have all of their little hospital details. I've written out, mom and dad's history, the sonograms, what I ate during pregnancy. I really wanted to archive these memories. It's really, really cute." During the interview, Kim Kardashian also revealed that she got the habit of creating baby books from her mother as she showed off a trunk filled with treasured memories of her childhood days.

In other news, Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West’s divorce has been making headlines since the latter’s controversial Presidential rally and Twitter outbursts. The SKIMS founder finally filed for divorce months after the incidents post remaining married for seven years. Currently, it appears that the rapper wants to mend the clash with Kim, however, the latter has moved on in her life.

Kim Kardashian is currently dating SNL fame Pete Davidson. Speaking of which, Kanye West on Monday also took to Instagram to share a pap photo of Kim and Pete and wrote, "I don't have beef with Kim, I love my family, so stop that narrative. I'm not giving up on my family. I bo8ght this coat for Kim before SNL. I thought It was particularly special, I have faith that we will be back together." The rapper added that he was 'crazy' about his family and he didn't care if people called him crazy. Currently, he has also challenged Kim Kardashian's request to be legally single amid divorce row.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian