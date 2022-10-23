Kim Kardashian Maintains Distance From Kanye West At Daughter North's Basketball Game

Kim Kardashian stayed away from Kanye West at their daughter North West's basketball game amid the rapper's mounting controversies. Kanye, who has invited trouble over his anti-semitic remarks, was seated at a considerable distance from his former wife, US Weekly reported. Kim and Kanye's latest outing also comes amid their divorce being almost settled.

Kim Kardashian stays away from Kanye West at daughter's basketball game

The outlet reported that Kim and Kanye, who are co-parenting their kids since the former filed for divorce, arrived and sat separately at North's game. While the SKIMS founder was dressed in a black shirt and leggings, Kanye opted for a brown hoodie and coordinating baseball cap.

Despite their separation getting finalised, Kanye recently mentioned that he'll love Kim for life. During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Donda rapper mentioned, "I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector." He continued, "Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”

Kardashian, — who shares 4 kids - North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3), with Kanye, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.

West is currently facing criticism for his anti-semitic comments. Many celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Stern Howard, Hailey Bieber and more slammed the rapper for making hateful speeches and also defended them in various interviews. Following his comments, Balenciaga has cut all ties with Kanye, while Adidas announced that their deal with him is 'under review'.

It was also reported that the rapper has hired Johnny Depp’s defamation trial attorney Camille Vasquez to represent him. As per TMZ, the 38-year-old lawyer and her firm Brown Rudnick will take care of Kanye's contracts and deals.

(IMAGE: AP)