Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Shows Up At Tracee Ellis Ross’ Bday Party In Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian accidentally showed up at Tracee Ellis Ross' birthday dinner over the weekend wearing her blue-coloured Halloween costume, which she noted was different from the theme. The SKIMS founder was dressed up as Mystique from the Marvel X-Men movies, glimpses of which she posted on her Instagram handle.

"That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn’t a costume party! Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross." she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of her herself and Tracee Ellis Ross. It is pertinent to note that the post is no longer available on her Instagram. In the picture, Kim was dressed up in a skintight blue latex bodysuit, while Ross wore a red-coloured wig on her head. On the other hand, Trace donned a red-coloured jumpsuit which she teamed up with a matching jacket.

Inside Kim Kardashian's Halloween

Kim Kardashian is touted as the queen of Halloween. The American socialite stuns the internet with her jaw-dropping appearance every year, and this time was no different; she ignited it. The internet is now clamouring for Marvel to cast Kim in the role of Mystique from the X-Men after she dressed up as the character for Halloween.

Kim's embellished spandex suit has a high-rise neckline, a fitted bust, full-length sleeves that terminate in gloves, and a body-hugging design that highlights Kim's figure. She wore identical pointed high-heel heels to complete the look.

Not only Kim, but her children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, all drew inspiration from different pop culture figures for their distinct costumes for Halloween. The four paid tribute to Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade Adu, and Eazy-E, respectively, according to Kim, who shared the pictures on her Instagram handle.

In contrast, Kendall Jenner dressed up like a beautiful Jessie from "Toy Story" while sporting a red cowboy hat, braided pigtails, mini jean shorts, and chaps with a cowhide design. Kylie channelled the bride of Frankenstein in a dress designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for a Kylie Cosmetics shoot.

Image: Twitter/@arsonvictim