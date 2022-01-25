Last Updated:

Kim Kardashian Mourns Demise Of Fashion Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler; 'my Heart Breaks'

Taking to Instagram, Kim Kardashian mourned the demise of her friend and iconic fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who passed away on January 23.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Kim Kardashian is mourning the death of her friend and legendry fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, who passed away on Sunday, January 23 at the age of 73. The French fashion pioneer is known to have come out of retirement to create Kim's gorgeous 2019 Met Gala look, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum now reminiscing their fond moments together. Posting a gallery of photos of their outfit collaborations, Kim wrote a heartfelt letter to Mugler and sent condolences to his family. 

Kim Kardashian pens tribute for late fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim posted a trail of photos dressed in outfits curated by Mugler as well as a few candid glimpses alongside the designer. In the caption, she wrote, "Manfred Thierry Mugler. My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honoured to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you. There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much". 

Further reminding their time together, she added, "I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant! You always said beauty will save the world - and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred’s family, friends, JB and his incredible team - and everyone who loved him and whose lives he has touched." Take a look. 

Manfred Thierry Mugler passes away 

The news of his demise was confirmed by his team as they issued a statement on his official Instagram handle that read, "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace."

