Kim Kardashian Not Looking For Love After Split With Pete Davidson; 'I Just Want To Chill'

Kim Kardashian confirmed that she's 'happily single' and not looking for any romantic encounters following her breakup with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that she's 'happily single' and not looking for any romantic encounters following her breakup with Pete Davidson. The reality TV star recently appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden and mentioned that she 'wants to chill' for the moment. 

Following her relationships with Kanye West and the SNL alum, Kim quipped that the way she's finding 'love isn't working for her.' The SKIMS founder also hinted that she's not interested in dating a fellow celebrity or entertainer now, and is envisioning a 'scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist' among others to be her partner. 

Kim Kardashian 'not looking' for romance after split with Pete Davidson

On being asked how she manages to find a date with that level of fame, Kim responded, "I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself to just focus, finish school, all that." 
She continued, "But I think my next route, I feel like I have to do something, go to different places. Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing." 

Talking about her potential partner, the celebrity further added, "So, I don't know, maybe a hospital and meet a doctor, a law firm. I think it's going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney, that's maybe what I envision." Kim and Pete parted ways last month after dating for about 9 months. 

A source informed ET that Kim isn't ruling out romance in the near future, adding that she has been 'surprisingly well' since her breakup. "Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it's so fun," the insider said and added, "She has been relying on her family when needed and leaning on them for support. She's fully submerging herself into work to keep herself busy and keep her mind off of the breakup.” 

Before dating Pete, Kim was married to rapper Kanye West. The duo tied the knot in  2014, with Kim eventually filing for divorce in February 2021. They share 4 children together - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. 

