Kim Kardashian Officially Enters Billionaire Club, Netizens Say 'anything Is Possible'

Kim Kardashian has finally entered the billionaire club. After her sister, Kylie Jenner's cosmetic line was valued at $1.2 billion a few years ago, the KUWTK star is another sister from the family to enter the club. As per Forbes, Kim Kardashian's net worth went from $780 million in October 2020 to $1 billion this month. Read further to know more about Kim Kardashian's income and how netizens reacted to the news.

Kim Kardashian is finally a billionaire

Kim Kardashian owes her billionaire tag to her shapewear company SKIMS and her cosmetic line KKW Beauty. She also earns millions because of her TV show as well as endorsement deals along with various investments. The beauty line was founded by her in the year 2017 after her sister Kylie Jenner's cosmetic company bloomed. She used her sister's tactics to use social media marketing to sell her products and within two hours, her first contours launch was sold out. She then ventured to create eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks and fragrance. All of these products brought $100 million in revenue, as per the magazine.

Last year, she sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million which valued the company to $1 billion. In 2019, Kim launched her shapewear line. She marketed her products online to her 213 million followers on Instagram and 69.6 million followers on Twitter. During the pandemic, she shifted her focus to loungewear after she realised that people are more into comfy wear. A source close to Forbes told them that the value of the company transacts to $500 million. The magazine estimates that the worth of the company's stake would be around $225 million which is enough to lift her fortune to a billion.

Netizens react to Kim Kardashian's net worth

After the news of Kim Kardashian entering the billionaire club surfaced, netizens did not take much time to react to it. They took to their social media to praise the entrepreneur. Check out some of their reactions.

Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire.



Y’all better respect the entrepreneur. — Pomp ðŸŒª (@APompliano) April 6, 2021

#KimKardashian is officially a billionaire, anything is possible ðŸ’«let's talk about serial entrepreneur and influencer!! pic.twitter.com/Fgi3S2uDNU — Ciara Noelle (@CiaraNoelleNews) April 6, 2021

Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/Yf9iM1z5KK — Tiny JaneðŸ˜â­ðŸ« (@JaneKyleen) April 6, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce two months ago. The couple is parents to four children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. The reason behind the separation has been stated as 'personal differences'. On the other hand, Kim has been living with her sister Kourtney and spending time with her. Kanye is currently staying in Wyoming.

Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram