Kim Kardashian Officially Removes 'West' From Her Name On Social Media Handles

Kim Kardashian was declared single earlier this week after months of a legal battle against her ex-husband Kanye West. The American socialite and entrepreneur filed for divorce last year. While the divorce has not been finalised, the KWK beauty mogul filed a plea to announce her legally single amid the divorce proceedings. She also dropped the American rapper's last name from her social media handles.

Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly relieved after becoming a single person again, made the first move towards her singlehood. the 41-year-old, who went by the name Kim Kardashian West on her social media handles, decided to drop 'West'. Kardashian is also reportedly in her happy place now.

Kim Kardashian declared single

As per AP, Kim Kardashian won the legal battle against Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The motion, seeking legal status, was granted to the 41-year-old at the Los Angeles Superior Court by Judge Steve Cochran. Kim Kardashian appeared at the hearing via video conference and was asked to make some declarations that were required for the legal procedure. The judge asked the KUWTK star if differences, problems and disputes caused the breakdown of her marriage with the rapper. He also asked her if she desire to become a single person. Kim Kardashian answered both the questions with a "yes" and Cochran declared him single. The judge was also delighted to see the case finally moving forward after stalling for several months. He also joked the case was rolling like a "European train."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating back in 2012. After two years of a whirlwind romance, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in May 2014. They currently share their four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2. Their marriage came to an end after the Donda rapper's public outburst in 2020 after he declared to take part in the presidential elections of the United States. In 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce. After Kanye West's attempt to win her back in the past few months, Kim Kardashian also filed a plea to declare her single while divorce proceedings go on.

Image: AP