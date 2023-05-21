Kim Kardashian On Being A Single Parent: I Cry Myself To Sleep At Night

American celebrity Kim Kardashian recently opened up about the challenges that she deals with as a single parent. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has four kids, namely North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Psalm West, with rapper Kanye West. Kim and Kanye separated in February 2021, after spending seven years together.

Kim was a guest on the latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty. In the episode, Kim Kardashian was asked about how idealistic notions of parenthood compare with practical realities of raising children. Kim said, “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement.” Moreover, she said that when children are babies, there’s “full madness”.

While speaking of the challenges of being a single parent, the celebrity said that it’s the “most challenging thing: to be a mother." According to ANI reports, she cries herself to sleep at night because of how chaotic the experience gets. However, she concluded that parenthood is something that nothing can prepare one for, and asserted that “it is the most challenging, rewarding job on this planet”. Check out the clip below.

.@jayshetty and I had an open and honest conversation on his podcast On Purpose out on Monday. I’m so grateful to Jay for providing such a safe space to share a more personal side of my life. We discussed the challenges of parenthood, navigating the highs and lows of life, how I… pic.twitter.com/FraP5FQagW — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s separation

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were first linked in the year 2000. They started dating each other in 2011. Subsequently, they got married and had four children. However, following Kanye West’s controversial run for the U.S. presidency and reports of Kanye West’s debilitating mental health, the couple parted ways. Kim Kardashian was then in a relationship with Pete Davidson, while Kanye West is reportedly married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.