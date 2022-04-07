Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Divorce From Kanye West; He 'will Always Be Family'

Amid the ongoing divorce from ex Kanye West, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she is very honest and open with her kids about their separation. During her conversation with Robin Roberts, she also mentioned that while her younger kids do not have much idea about what's going on, their older ones are aware of the same.

Kim Kardashian earlier opened up about her divorce from her ex Kanye West during her interaction with Good Morning America and stated that she wants certain things about her life to be 'private' even though she's featuring in a reality TV show that revolves around her family. According to her, she is constantly fighting for respect from other people.

Kim Kardashian talks about her dynamics with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently went candid about her separation from the rapper Kanye West and mentioned how she has always been a champion of him speaking his truth. She also mentioned how she was open and honest with their four kids about their split and added that one just needs to be there for their kids. She even revealed that she has to talk to Kanye West daily for the kids and asserted that she and he will always be family.

She stated, "You have to just be there for them. No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family."

Furthermore, she mentioned that at the end of the day, she just wants her kids to be happy, healthy and think the world of their dad. "At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad. And they do," she added.

Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson relationship timeline

In October, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked when they were spotted holding hands in public in California. Davidson then revealed that Kim was his girlfriend during his interaction with People (The TV Show!) in February while Kim made their relationship official by sharing a loved up picture of them together on Instagram.

Image: AP