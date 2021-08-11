Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Parenting Superpowers And Weaknesses

Kim Kardashian West, one of the popular American personalities and a mother of four, recently talked about her parenting skills and how she was working on saying "no" to her kids. She even revealed her parenting super-power and recalled her best and worst times of the day.

Kim Kardashian West’s parenting skills

According to ET Online, Kim Kardashian West talked about how strict she was with her four kids and added that she was still trying to be stricter with them. While depicting her weakness as a parent, she stated, “When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want." She then opened up about her superpower as a parent and said, “I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids aged five and under running around."

As Kim Kardashian West also lived with her siblings during her childhood, she said that kids reminded her of Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob. Speaking about how well her kids got along with each other, she stated: "There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did.” She even accepted that the hardest part was keeping their rooms neat and organised, especially their closets.

As the KUWTK star gushed over her kids, she said, “It's so amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people. I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I'm good at creating activities for them. They're always playing sports or working on projects."

On being asked about how she keeps her kids outside as much as possible, she mentioned that she was good at creative activities. She explained how her kids are always playing sports or working on projects. As a parent, Kid said, "bedtime is such a challenge with four kids! It's rare that I get all of them down as planned, but now that North is older, she's become my little sidekick and helps me with the younger ones. It's actually so cute.”

(IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN INSTAGRAM)

