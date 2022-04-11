Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse From Late-night Date With Pete Davidson; See Pics

Popular reality television star Kim Kardashian took the internet by storm when she arrived at the premiere of the family's new reality show The Kardashians with her beau and comedian Pete Davidson. Kardashian has now taken to social media to share a picture from her date with her beau after the event and won fans' hearts. She also opened up about how it all began and mentioned she was not 'planning on' being in a relationship.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Pete Davidson

The reality star took to Instagram to share a picture from a date she went on with Pete after The Kardashians premiere. She was seen in her iconic silver gown, while Davidson wore a whit-shirt. The duo was seen wrapping their arms around each other, while Pete also planted a kiss on her cheek. She captioned the picture, "late nite snack" and fans flooded the comments with hearts and fire emoticons.

Kim recently spoke to Hoda Kotb and opened up about her relationship with the SNL fame Pete Davidson. She mentioned that sometimes things happen when you 'least expect it' and revealed that getting into a relationship was the 'last thing' she had planned on. However, she mentioned it was this aspect of her relationship that makes being with Pete 'more fun' and 'much sweeter.' According to People, she said in the interview-

"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it. It was the last thing that I was really planning on. And so when it did happen, we were kind of, like, 'Oh, my God, I wasn't planning on this. And this isn't even what I was thinking of,' and it just makes it that much sweeter and so much more fun."

She also mentioned that she took her time after she separated from her ex-husband Kanye West and did not date or begin speaking to anyone for almost 10 months. She then went on to express how 'randomly' she met Pete once she decided that she was ready to date and meet someone. She also opened up about the 'bubble of a relationship' the duo live in and mentioned she was 'having so much fun' with him. She also narrated an incident and told Hoda Kotb via People-

"We were driving in the car yesterday and I just, like, looked at him and I was like, 'Thank you.' And he was like, 'What?' And I was like, 'For running errands with me, like, this is so much fun just to, like, go to a doctor's appointment or go to the dentist and just, like, run errands. I'm having so much fun'."

Image: Twitter/@Clarkxwj74, AP