Kim Kardashian Opens Up On Rumours Surrounding Her Divorce With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were regarded as one of the most famous celebrity couples, until their recent split. The couple had filed for divorce quite recently and the news instantly became the biggest topic of discussion in the entertainment industry. It is still unclear where their relationship is heading from here on, given that neither of them has revealed anything about this issue. However, Kim recently made a remark about the speculations that have been going about their relationship on social media in an episode of her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian on her marriage rumours with Kanye West

Kim and Kanye had been married to each other for several years until it was recently announced that they had filed for a divorce. This came as shocking news for the fans of both, who have been waiting to know the reason behind their separation. While both of them have been reluctant to give an insight into their relationship, fans have been hoping for Kim to share the reason in her hit reality show, which is currently running on television.

However, without sharing any personal details, Kim has made a sharp remark about the speculations and rumours that have been going on social media about their relationship. During a confessional moment in the show, Kim said that the fact that people try to learn about him and Kanye in the media “is no secret”. She further said that she has been “really respectful” by not sharing the issues that she and Kanye have been facing as a couple. Kim ended her remark by saying that since people already read rumours about their relationship “on Twitter”, she prefers not to get into the matter on the show.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had gotten married to each other in 2014 and also have children together. Before marrying Kanye, Kim had married twice, but neither of those marriages lasted. While Kim and Kanye are currently separated and the former has submitted divorce papers, there is no confirmed news about when and if they will be getting a divorce. Further details about this issue are expected to be shared soon.