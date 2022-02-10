Kim Kardashian Opens Up On Split With Ex-husband Kanye West; 'Finally, I Chose Myself'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been grabbing headlines ever since the two parted ways last year, with the KUWTK alum now opening up about her life after divorce. In a conversation with Vogue, Kim quipped that she wants to focus on herself rather than catering to other people's happiness. "For so long, I did what made other people happy," she mentioned and further added," And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good." The reality TV star deemed it okay to have "chosen herself", explaining that her 40s will be about being "Team Me".

Kim Kardashian opens up on split with ex-husband Kanye West

Kim further mentioned that even if putting herself first "created changes" and caused the divorce, it was pertinent for her to be honest with herself about things that brought her joy. "I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you." she stated.

Kim also opened up about navigating her life after turning 40, quipping she's going to surround herself with people who bring happiness and will have more fun. "My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy." She continued, "I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram." Lastly, she mentioned "the best phrase" her sister Khloe Kardashian came up with- "Post and ghost".

Kim and Kanye's relationship timeline

The duo reportedly got together in the spring of 2012 and got engaged a year later when Kim clocked her 33rd birthday in San Francisco. Cut to 2014, the two made things official by tying the knot in a lavish affair in Italy. In January 2021, CNN reported that the couple were discussing divorce and on February 19, 2021, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West. Both, Kanye and Kardashian cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their separation and agreed to joint custody of their four children- North West, Saint West, Pslam West and Chicago West.