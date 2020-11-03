Kim Kardashian Overcomes Her Fears As She Celebrates 'Spiders Halloween 2020'; See Pics

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 03, 2020, to give fans a sneak peek into her Halloween 2020 avatar. The actor along with her husband and kids were dressed as fuzzy spiders and a part of their house turned into a cobweb. Along with the picture, Kim Kardashian penned a simple caption as she went on to describe the pic. Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice and positive comments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian went on to share pictures with her husband and kids as they were dressed as colourful fuzzy spiders for the Halloween 2020 family portrait. In the first picture, they all can be seen dressed in a different coloured spider costume and can also be seen striking cute poses. In the second picture, Kim and Kanye West can be seen posing in front of the cobweb along with a giant spider on top. In the third picture, Kim shared a close-up picture of her and her costume. For the occasion, she can be seen dressed as a purple spider and completed her look with subtle dewy makeup.

The actor penned a simple caption as she went on to describe the pic. She wrote, “Spiders ðŸ•· Halloween 2020 ðŸ•·#OvercomingMyFears”. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's Halloween pictures below.

As soon as Kim Kardashian shared her Halloween picture, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with several comments. The post also went on to receive likes from fans. Some of the users went on to comment on the theme party, while some went on to laud their creativity. One of the users wrote, “This Has to be the most creative thing ever”. While the other one wrote, “Yessss Kim overcome your fearssss”. Check out a few comments below.

Kim Kardashian recently turned 40 on October 21, 2020. The actor had the best plan for her party but was cancelled due to the pandemic situation. However, she got a surprise birthday party from her mother, Kris Jenner and sisters which was totally unmissable. Take a look at her birthday pictures here.

