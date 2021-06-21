Kim Kardashian Owes Ex-Kris Humphries An Apology, Says She Mishandled Their Split

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently opened up about her failed marriage with former NBA player, Kris Humphries. During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion episode that aired on Thursday, the Skims owner admitted that she owes her ex-husband Kris Humphries an apology. Kim confessed that she feels bad for the way things ended between the former couple.

Host Andy Cohen of the special episode dwelled on the former couple’s widely covered 72-day marriage. Talking about the same Kim said that she handled their breakup in the wrong way from her side. She explained being extremely nervous to break up with him at the time that she handled the situation in a completely wrong manner. Kim added that she broke up with him in the worst way and did not know how to deal with it.

However, this experience made Kim Kardashian learn so much from it. when the host asked if she owes him an apology, Kim immediately replied, "Absolutely, and I tried to, I tried calling him for months." The KKW Beauty founder also revealed that Humphries desired to get their marriage annulled rather than opting for a divorce. But it was Kim’s decision to get divorced.

Now, when she looks back at the situation, the reality TV star feels that she should have gone ahead with an annulment. Kim wished that she was married only once. During the special, Kim also candidly spoke about her recent split with her husband Kanye West. According to Kim, a general difference of opinions on a few things led the celebrity couple to part ways after remaining married for seven years.

The media mogul stated that it no way she wants people to think that she didn’t give it her all or didn’t try to make it work with him. Kim expressed that they share four kids together and she knows that her kids want to see their parents together. It is because even Kim felt the same way while growing up. Now, the KKW Beauty mogul said that she and West have an "amazing co-parenting relationship”. Kim concluded that she respects him very much and will always remain West’s biggest fan.

(Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

