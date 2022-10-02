Reality TV star Kim Kardashian paid a touching tribute to late dad Robert Kardashian on his 19th death anniversary. The 41-year-old shared a series of throwback videos and photos, including some handwritten notes written by her dad as she expressed how dearly she misses him. Kim also dropped a number of Father's Day cards she crafted for Robert over the years, while reminiscing their very days.

For the unversed, Robert Kardashian, who is also father to Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, was diagnosed with oesophagal cancer back in 2003. He passed away two months after his diagnosis at the age of 59.

Taking to her Instagram story, the SKIMS founder posed a note written to her by her dad. In the caption, she stated, "19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you."

Kim further shared the multiple Father's Day cards she curated for him, with the note inside one of them reading, "Dad- I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day." Take a look.

Kim posted handwritten letters and cards to & from her late Dad, Robert Kardashian 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8uBzH03NQb — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) October 1, 2022

Kim is reportedly following her dad's footsteps, turning into a lawyer with a vision to reform the criminal justice system. The star has already cleared the First-Year Law Students' Examination.

In an earlier conversation with Vogue, Kim shed light on the advice her dad gave about entering law and its difficulties. "He once said to me, I think you'd be great at it. But I also think that it's super stressful and exhausting. So, if you want a stress-free life, maybe don't follow through with law school," she recalled.

(IMAGE: AP)