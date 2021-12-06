Kim Kardashian Pens Adorable Note For Son Saint West As He Turns 6

As Kim Kardashian's son, Saint West recently turned 6, she shared some of his most memorable pictures and even wrote a cute birthday note for him. She even thanked him for being her bestie and expressed her love for him.

Her son received numerous birthday wishes from everyone including several celebrities as well as her fans who dropped in cute birthday wishes for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's son, Saint West.

Kim Kardashian celebrates her son's birthday

Kim Kardashian recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos of her son, Saint, on the occasion of his birthday. In the first few ones, she posted glimpses of her son dancing with joy while in the further ones, she went down memory lane and unveiled pictures of his childhood. She even gave her fans a sneak peek at their crazy time spent together.

In the caption, she stated that her baby Saint turned 6 and added how there was no one like him and his smile and his negotiating skills. She also added how she never met anyone that took Roblox as serious as he does and thanked him for being her bestie with the best snuggles. Adding to it, she also mentioned how his son woke her up today and promised her that he will snuggle with him until he turns 10.

The caption read, "My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!" (sic)

Several celebrities namely Khloe Kardashian, Tracy Romulus, Simon Huck, Olivia Pierson, Kris Jenner, Elsa Hosk and others took to Kim Kardashian's Instagram and dropped in birthday wishes for her son. Even numerous fans added hearts and heart-eyed emojis as they wished Saint West on his birthday. Some of them also mentioned how he looked so handsome. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post.

