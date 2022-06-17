Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hailed As 'Barbie & Ken' After Unseen Vacation Pics Go Viral

Popular American socialite-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has become the talk of the town recently after she went on a vacation with her beau Pete Davidson. Apart from paparazzi pictures of the couple doing the rounds online, the Keeping with the Kardashians star also shared pictures from their romantic getaway. Pictures from her account went viral as she shared several glimpses of the time the couple spent together.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's unseen vacation pictures

In the pictures, Pete Davidson can be seen flaunting his 'My girl is a lawyer' tattoo as he clicks a goofy picture of himself with Kim in the background balancing on a boat. The couple is seen enjoying their tropical vacation as they are caught in a few candid glimpses. The duo was also seen gazing into each other's eyes and smiling from ear to ear as fans showered love on them. Kim Kardashian looks stunning in shimmering silver and black bikini, as she is joined by her beau in white shorts. The reality star captioned her picture 'Stranded' as she posted glimpses of themselves with the pristine ocean.

Have a look at the pictures here

Several fans and followers took to the comments section and praised the couple. They hailed them as 'Barbie and Ken', referring to the iconic duo. They flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons and called Kim and Pete the 'best couple'. Netizens also could not help but notice Pete's tattoo dedicated to his girlfriend and fell in love with it. They also expressed how excited they were for Kim and her new relationship and mentioned she was 'happier than ever' now that she is with the SNL alum.

Kim and Pete vacation

This is not the first time Kim has shared a photo dump from her vacation with her beau. Earlier in the week, she took to Instagram and posted pictures of the couple enjoying boating together. She captioned the pictures "beach for 2" and the duo could be seen twinning in black beach wear. They were also seen sharing a kiss as they gave fans couple goals.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian