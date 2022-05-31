Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson Jet Off To London For Romantic Holiday; Pics Go Viral

After making heads turn and grabbing attention at the Met Gala 2022, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently surprised fans with new pictures from their romantic holiday. The two stars have jetted off to London to spend some quality time during the Memorial Day weekend and pictures from their trip have gone viral.

The 28-year-old comedian and 41-year-old beauty mogul were papped in London as the two stepped out to enjoy a dinner date. Spotted holding hands, various mushy pictures of the two are doing rounds on social media. In the pictures, the mother of four rocked a casual black top with shiny black pants as she held Pete's hands while walking on the streets.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davisdon spend quality time in London

While Kim looked glamorous in black, Pete Davidson kept things casual in an unbuttoned flannel shirt and jacket as they made their way out together. Though it is unclear whether the two have gone for leisure or business, going by the pictures, it seems that the two are having a great time.

The couple's London outing comes a week after it was announced that Davidson is leaving SNL after he joined the show in 2014 at the age of 20. It seems after quitting SNL, the comedian will be focussing on his acting career as he gears up for his upcoming films, including Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco and more. He is gearing up for the release of his comedy special on Netflix, where according to various media reports, he is expected to divulge details of his relationship with Kim. The special is slated for release on June 13.

The couple has already made some stunning red carpet appearances together ever since they made their relationship official. Earlier, in now-deleted Instagram stories, Kim had shared two videos from the vacation where she can be seen sharing a kiss with her boyfriend Davidson. In the video shared by various fan pages, Kim and Pete could be seen sporting matching hair after the comedian recently dyed his hair platinum blonde to match with his girlfriend.



Meanwhile, both Kim and Pete had sparked romance rumours after meeting each other on the SNL sets last year during the former's debut hosting gig. The duo made their relationship on Instagram official this year after Kim dropped photos with the comedian in March.

IMAGE: Instagram/kimketepete