Kim Kardashian Plants Sweet Kiss On Son Psalm As He Turns 2; See Pics From B'day Party

On Friday morning, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, took to her social media space to share a slew of stunning photographs from son Psalm’s recent birthday celebration. The toddler turned 2-years-old on May 9, this year. Now, Kim has given fans an insight into how the elite family celebrated the special occasion amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Kim Kardashian’s son Psalm turns 2

Psalm, this year, enjoyed a fireman theme party. He was seen dressed as a serviceman, while everything on the lawn was inspired by vehicles and road signs. The theme was accentuated with the presence of an actual crane, where the duo also clicked photographs together. In one of the photos shared by her, Kim can be seen lovingly kissing her 2-year-old munchkin. Other photographs from the same post gave an intimate look at how the Kardashian family enjoyed Psalm’s birthday by playing games. While sharing the post, Kim said, “Psalm turned 2!” along with emoticons that would match the party theme. Check out the post shared by her below:

This post just comes days after Kim penned an emotional note for Psalm on the day of his birthday. Calling him the sweetest kid ever, the reality TV star showered tremendous love on her baby boy. Kim Kardashian also credited his baby for bringing ‘calmness’ and ‘evenness’ into their lives. According to the mother, Psalm is the joy of their crew. Kim Kardashian posted a solo photo of her son and while sharing the post she enunciated,

My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together. He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!

