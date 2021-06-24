Kim Kardashian Poses In Black Slit Gown; Khloe Kardashian Says 'You're So Beautiful'

Kim Kardashian enjoys a massive following of over 230 million on Instagram. The television personality often shares glimpses from her daily life via social media. She also actively participates in different modelling projects for her beauty brand. Kim Kardashian's latest post saw her dressed in a black dress with a thigh-high slit.

Kim Kardashian poses in a one-shoulder gown

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from a shoot. She wore a long black coloured dress. The one-shoulder dress had a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with some heavy copper bangles in one hand. She also wore copper coloured heels with the dress. Kim did not choose to experiment with her hair and left them open. Her makeup looked light in the photos with a nude lip colour.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram comes in the list of seven most-followed people across the globe. Kim Kardashian's photos usually garner millions of likes and thousands of comments. Her latest post was no exception. The post received 1.3 million likes. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian also commented on the photo. She wrote, "You're so beautiful". Ash K Holm wrote, "Loved this fresh glam on you ❤️❤️❤️".

Kim Kardashian celebrates Father's Day

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram handle to celebrate Father's Day. The KUWTK actor shared photos of all the fathers in her family and praised them for their unconditional love. Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos. She featured her father Robert Kardashian in the first photo. In the next one, she shared a photo of Kanye West with their four kids. The next came Caitlyn Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Travis Scott, Scott Disick, and Tristan Thompson. In the caption, Kim wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!".

Kim Kardashian poses in a brown two-piece

Kim Kardashian recently shared a photo of her in a brown swimsuit. The television personality was seen posing on a beach as she smiled in the photo. The caption of the post read, "enchanted island 🏝". She completed her look with open hair and no makeup.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

