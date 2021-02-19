Kim Kardashian Preaches 'vegan Does Good To Body', Shares Results In Insta Post

American Reality-TV Star Kim Kardashian from the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently posted her pictures on Instagram showcasing her toned body and told her fans that a vegan diet proves 'good to the body'. She is the mother of four children and posted her picture in an off-white cropped jacket with cargo pants paired with mustard heels which perfectly showcased her trimmed waist. Many celebrities including her sister Kylie Jenner liked her picture along with 96 thousand other fans.

She captioned her picture with the title "Plant-based does a body good". One fan even commented on her photo that "OK fine...I'm switching to plant based!!", While another fan affirmed that "It sure does."

Kim on going vegan

Kardashians are famous for their lifestyle which they showcase on their famous show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim on her sister Kourtney Kardashian lifestyle website, Poosh, shared her auto-immune disease journey after she received her diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis. For a better alternative, Kim started using a plant-based diet in which celery juice and sea moss smoothies were a common part of her regimen. While writing about her journey she shared “I live a healthy life and try to eat as plant based as possible and drink sea moss smoothies. With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centered and keep my stress to a minimum. I hope my story can help anyone else with autoimmune disease feel confident that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

As per various reports, a vegan diet helps to shed weight and is full of nutrients like potassium, magnesium, folate, and vitamins A, C, and E. It helps to lower the sugar levels of the body. This fad is gaining momentum all around the world and various celebrities are following it because of its health benefits.

