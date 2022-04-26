Kim Kardashian recently headed to her social media account to share a few pictures of herself flaunting her line of clothing as she relaxed on a Sunday afternoon. She was seen wearing clothes from her line, SKIMS, and the picture received heaps of backlash and became the talk of the town in no time. Several netizens accused Kardashian of photoshopping her picture, as her belly button could not be seen, and Kim has now responded to the allegations via social media.

Kim Kardashian responds to 'Photoshop fail'

Kim Kardashian posted a story on her Instagram account about publications and netizens calling her out on her 'Photoshop fail' in her recent post. These comments were in regard to the pictures she uploaded on Sunday, in which she was seen wearing clothing from her famous line, SKIMS. Although several fans hailed her for her look, some happened to notice that the reality star's belly button was missing from the pictures. They called it a 'Photoshop fail' as they flooded the internet with Tweets and memes.

Kim Kardashian has now taken to her social media account to address these claims, which she referred to as 'dumb'. She wrote, "Come on guys... Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????" She then went on to post yet another picture of herself in the same outfit and turned the situation into an opportunity to market her product. She penned down, "Belly button insecurities?! Well ... why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome!!!"

Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson romance

Kim Kardashian was recently in the news after she made her relationship with the SNL comedian Pete Davidson official on Instagram. She also shared some PDA-filled photos with her new beau and had fans in awe of the duo. The duo appeared to have shared a meal together and Pete could be seen planting a kiss on Kim's cheek in one of the images.

In a recent interaction with Access, while promoting the family's new show The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she would be willing to have more children in the future. The Kardashian-Jenner family was asked during the interview which sibling would have six children like their mother. The other sisters then picked Kourtney's picture, while Kim chose her own picture along with Kourtney's. The reality star already has four children, whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West, or Ye.

