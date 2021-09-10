Kim Kardashian Reacts After Her 5-year-old Son Saint Broke His Arm; Says She Is 'Not Okay'

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian's son Saint West broke his arm. Known for publicly documenting how she spends time with her kids, the model took to her social media to share a glimpse into her son's fractured arm and also revealed that she was 'Not OK' after going through the ordeal. Read on to know what the model has to say about it.

Kim Kardashian's son breaks his arm

Taking to her Instagram on September 10, the 40-year-old shared a picture of her five-year-old in a wheelchair sporting an all-black hard cast on his left arm. Revealing that he broke his arm in a few places, she hinted at crying more than her son as the young boy got treated for his fractured arm. She wrote,

''Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not OK'.

In another post, she shared a closer look at Saint's broken arm and wrote, 'Poor baby' with a sad emoji. The model did not reveal how her son broke her arm in the stories.

More on Kim Kardashian's kids

The model shares four kids with her ex-husband rapper Kanye West namely North West, Chicago West, Saint West, and Psalm West. With a huge following of over 250 million followers on Instagram, Kardashian does not shy away from flaunting her love for her kids online. Recently, she matched her outfit with Saint as the duo sported an ensemble inspired by Matrix. In another post, the model shared a glimpse into her bedtime moments with her sons as she posted a candid picture of Saint and Psalm laughing with each other in their bed. She wrote, ''Bedtime with my boys''

She has also often opened up about co-parenting her ex Kanye West after the couple filed for divorce in February this year. According to a report from People magazine, the couple has decided to set aside their personal disputes and focus on raising their kids amicably. The report also suggested that 'Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce.'

IMAGE- KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM