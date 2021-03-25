Kim Kardashian Recalls Being Mistaken As Kendall's Mother In New KKW Fragrance Promo

Kim Kardashian recalls how she was mistaken as Kendall’s mother. Kim Kardashian recounted this experience during a shoot for KKW’s new fragrance range in collaboration with Kendall Jenner. Kim continued to joke about it in the promo of this new fragrance line.

The final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians recently began airing. Even though the iconic reality show about the Kardashian-Jenner clan is going off-air after this season, Kim Kardashian has found a new way to share anecdotes about her family with her fans and followers. Recently, Kim Kardashian collaborated with sister Kendall Jenner for a brand-new line of KKW fragrance.

During one of the promo interviews for the Kendall by KKW fragrance, Kim Kardashian revealed that when Kendall was less than a year old, she used to babysit her all the time. Kim continued and revealed that at the time she was 16 and took care of Kendall since their mother Kris Jenner and Kendall’s father Bruce Jenner would be out for work all the time.

Hence Kim Kardashian used to carry baby Kendall in a stroller. Talking about this childhood memory, the KKW mogul said that everyone used to think Kendall was her kid since she used to look really “grown”. Kim further added that she “secretly loved it”. Kim even joked about how people think they are twins. Watch this KKW fragrance promo clip featuring Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner below.

In a second promo for the Kendall by KKW fragrance collab, Kim Kardashian talked about how the Kendall collection is extremely different from their previous collabs. Kim described that she, sister Kylie Jenner, and momager Kris Jenner share a similar fragrance taste and prefer floral scents. In a different post, she revealed that Kendall’s fragrance line is inspired by her love for “the outdoors and horseback riding”.

Furthermore, Kim Kardashian said that this new Kendall by KKW fragrance line is “luxe and rich”. She continued and said, everybody who smells them has become “addicted” to them. The three new fragrances are named, “Olive, Amber and Blue Roan”. Take a look at this second Kendall by KKW fragrance promo and post below.

