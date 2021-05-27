Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash From Netizens For Wearing 'Om' Earrings

Cultural appropriation has become one of the major points of discussion in the United States in the last few years. Many celebrities in Hollywood have spoken up against this issue, as it can be deemed as racially offensive. Reality TV star and model Kim Kardashian has recently received criticism for wearing an accessory that could be seen as inappropriate in nature. The model posted a picture that showed her wearing the accessory with the 'Om' symbol from the Hindu religion, which led to several netizens expressing their dismay towards it.

Kim Kardashian gets criticised for cultural appropriation

Kim Kardashian is considered to be one of the prominent fashion icons in the west and her outfits often become talking points in the entertainment industry. However, one aspect of her recent outfit has caused strong displeasure among a number of netizens. In her pictures, she is seen wearing a pair of earrings that have the symbol of "Om", which is considered to be a sacred symbol in Hinduism. Her post soon prompted a number of netizens to share their displeased reactions in the comments, asking her to stop the cultural appropriation.

Many netizens explained in their comments that the symbols on her earrings are sacred in Hindu religion “and not just an accessory”. While some said that their religion is not her “aesthetic”, others told her to leave the culture “alone”. One netizen even said that she is doing cultural appropriation as a “hobby” and also asked her to do “some basic research” on the symbol. However, there has been no statement or a response from Kim’s end on this matter.

Is now a good time to mention that the Om is a sacred symbol to Hindus and not just an accessory? — Ria Sen (@sen_ria) May 23, 2021

MY RELIGION IS NOT YOUR AESTHETIC WTF — A⋆ (@repsfoIkIore) May 23, 2021

STOP CULTURAL APPROPRIATION OF INDIAN CULTURE!!! WHAT'S UP WITH THOSE EARINGS GIRLLLL??? — Niyati Sharma (@NiyatiS33957421) May 23, 2021

Leave our culture and religion alone. — om (@swiftsza13) May 23, 2021

She really out here appropriating culture and religion like it's a hobby. do some basic research the Om symbol is scared and it's not anaesthetic. — lue🍒 (@folkwhore13) May 23, 2021

Kim Kardashian has gained wide popularity owing to her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which has been successfully running on television for many years. The show is currently on its currently in its 20th and final season. The show had first premiered on television back in 2007 and is set to be concluded next month on June 10. On the personal front, Kim has recently separated from her husband Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage; and the former couple now holds joint custody of their children.

