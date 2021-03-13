Kim Kardashian Relaxes By The Pool, Fans Say ‘single Summer Kim Is Here’

American personality Kim Kardashian has been an internet sensation for the longest time. Popular from her role in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim keeps sharing glimpses of her life on Instagram. Most recently, she posted yet another picture of her enjoying some time on a poolside. Relaxing by the pool, Kim was seen flaunting her body as she posed with a pair of black sunglasses and pinned-down hair. The post grabbed attention as fans called it her comeback after the divorce.

‘Zone out and focus on you’, the social media queen captioned the image of herself in a bikini. The post was picked up by netizens who rushed to shower love in the comments section. Fans of the social media sensation including celebrities commented on the picture. In a second photo, she was seen posing with a hand on her head, almost striking her signature beachside pose which her fans love. Kim’s fans termed the picture ‘single summer Kim is here’ throwing light on her recently becoming single.

Kim Kardashian’s new normal

Kim, who is also popular for her beauty line, KKW, recently went through a divorce. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who were a couple for the longest time recently broke off their marriage. It was reported that Kim filed for divorce on February 19, 2021. The news of the couple battling over their Hidden Hills property in their divorce had broken the internet. Kim was allowed to keep the property as the main home for their children - daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

Currently, it is reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not on talking terms with one another and settling into their new normal. During the divorce proceedings, the duo had communicated through a third party after Kanye had decided to get a new number. It was rumoured that Kanye changed all his phone numbers and Kim could only contact him through his security as he abruptly cut himself out from Kim even before they filed for divorce. Kanye visits their kids regularly at home while Kim is out.