Kim Kardashian often pens how she misses her late father, Robert Kardashian, and never fails to wish him on his birth anniversary. On February 22, 2022, while the entire world was fascinated by the angel number, the television star shared a throwback photo of her and her father from 1998. She remembered him and mentioned how she feels him around her all the time.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian recently shared a selfie that his father took in 1998. In the photo, Robert Kardashian could be seen clicking a picture while Kim Kardashian in a brown outfit smiled with him. Sharing the picture, Kim Kardashian mentioned how she celebrated her father's birthday and wrote, "Birthday selfie with my dad! We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998." Kim Kardashian further penned she can feel her father around her and thanked him for always guiding and protecting her. She wrote, "Born on 2.22.44 and today it’s the angel number 2.22.22. I definitely feel the angels all around and feel you all the time. Thank you for always guiding and protecting all of us. Definitely celebrating you today dad. I miss you soooooo much."

Many friends and family members reacted to the post and comforted Kim Kardashian with their words. Khloe Kardashian commented "No one greater!!!" addressing their father.

Kourtney Kardashian also shared a short but heartfelt note for her father on his birth anniversary. Taking to her Instagram, Kourtney shared a picture of Robert Kardashian and penned "My guardian angel 2.22" in the caption.

More about Robert Kardashian

Robert Kardashian passed away in September 2003, nearly two months after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer. He was 59. Robert Kardashian was married to Kris Jenner for around 13 years and had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Rob, and Khloe Kardashian with her. He was known for being a close associate of OJ Simpson and was also a part of the legal team that saw Simpson acquitted in a murder case. While his law license lapsed during the case was being built, he decided to reactivate it to join the legal team.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian