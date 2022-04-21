Kim Kardashian Removed THIS Insensitive Divorce Joke About Kanye West From 'SNL' Monologue

Kim Kardashian did not forget to poke fun at estranged husband Kanye West during her Saturday Night Live monologue. However, Episode 2 of The Kardashians reveals that the SKIMS founder kept the rapper's feelings into consideration by cutting insensitive jokes about their divorce from her SNL sketch. Among many jokes, one that did not make it live on the show was shown on the brand new series of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kim Kardashian removed insensitive jokes about Kanye West

In the SNL sketch, Chris Redd who impersonated Kanye West was supposed to ask Kim to be her lawyer, who at the time was studying for her bar exam. The cut line of Kanye goes, "Ok fine you can divorce me but I need a lawyer, will you be my lawyer fam?" To this Kim was supposed to reply, "No Kanye."

While discussing about the jokes with SNL producers, Kim stated that she is afraid of hurting people's feeling. The beauty mogul did not want to go up on the stage and make fun of anyone, especially the father of her kids. Following the same, she told the producers that her divorce row with Kanye West is sensitive and she wouldn't want to take a chance to hurt anyone's sentiments.

She said, "I am always afraid of hurting people's feelings. I would never go in there making fun of anyone, especially the father of my kids. Just because we didn't work out doesn't mean we don't have a great love and respect for each other. The divorce is so sensitive for him and I'm already saying some in the monologue so I don't want to make it bad."

Kim Kardashian's SNL monologue

During her monologue, Kim Kardashian was seen roasting all her family members including herself. To make fun of Kanye, the SKIMS founder added, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality."The Kardashians premiered on Hulu on April 14, 2022.

Image: AP