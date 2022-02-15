Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ignoring Kanye West's Public Attempts To Make Amends: Reports

Kanye West has been publicly expressing his desire to get back with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and has been going on a rant on his Instagram account since Sunday. The rapper, in a now-deleted post, shared that he had sent a truck full of roses to the reality star in an attempt to make amends. As per a new report, Kim is ignoring all the attempts that Kanye is making to get back together.

Kim Kardashian is ignoring Kanye' attempts to win her back

A source told, E! News that Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together. The source further claimed that "She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter."

Meanwhile, Kanye West took to Instagram and shared a photo of a truck of roses that he send to ex Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day. The rapper later deleted the post, where he captioned it, 'MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR' followed by a string of red rose emojis. He also tagged Kim in the post. Meanwhile, the rapper's attempt to win back his estranged wife, comes just days after he broke up with his girlfriend Julia Fox.

Kanye sends Kim roses for Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/YwUtucnGg5 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 14, 2022

The rapper also shared alleged private conversations between him and Kim in a now-deleted post that read, "You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault." He accompanied the post with the caption, "Upon my wife's request, please nobody do anything physical to Skete, I am going to handle the situation myself,"

Kanye is not a real person pic.twitter.com/Fo0sKYwXWP — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) February 14, 2022

Kanye West had earlier shared a paparazzi photo of Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson as headed out for a date. The rapper accompanied the photo with a caption stating that he had bought the jacket Kim was wearing in the photo. The Donda hitmaker also blamed the media for changing the narrative of his rant and wrote that he wasn't giving up on his family.

In January 2021, CNN reported that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of divorce and agreed to joint custody of their four children. The duo was married for almost seven-year and share four kids-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Kim and Pete were first spotted together post her SNL gig in October 2021.