Kim Kardashian Reveals Being In A 'happy Place' After Divorce With Kanye West

After almost eight years of marriage, Kim Kardashian was legally declared single on Wednesday, March 2. The American socialite and entrepreneur filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West last year. Recently, she filed a plea in the court to legally declare her single as Kanye West tried to win over her back through social media. As Kim Kardashian is legally single now, she is reportedly in her happy place and is relieved.

As per a recent report by People, a source close to Kim Kardashian revealed the KWK Beauty mogul has considered herself single for a while, but she is relieved as it has become legal now. Kim Kardashian is also not in a mood to look back now and wants everything about her divorce to get final. The source further revealed Kim Kardashian is in a "very happy place" right now as it took her months to get to this point.

The source said, "She is in a very happy place right now. It's taken her months to get to this point. She feels good about life."

Apart from becoming legally single, Kim Kardashian also has some other reasons to be happy at the moment. The 41-year-old's romance with comedian Pete Davidson has contributed to her happiness. Moreover, she is also delighted to be with her kids.

The source said, "Her kids are great and she loves dating Pete." "She isn't seeing anyone else. She is having the best time with him," the source added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's love story

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating back in 2012. After two years of getting to know each other, the couple finally tied the knot in 2014 in a grand ceremony. They are currently parents to their four children - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2. Their marriage came to an end after Kanye West's public outburst in 2020 after he launched a bid for presidential elections of the United States.

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Back in December 2021, she asked the court to declare her legally single. In the past few weeks, both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were headlining international news as the Donda rapper tried to win back over his wife. He not only publically slammed Pete Davidson but also posted screenshots of personal chat with Kim.

Image: AP