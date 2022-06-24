Kim Kardashian Reveals Bizarre Way She Bonds With Pete Davidson; 'We Inject Our Pimples..'

Kim Kardashian recently revealed a 'major' way in which she bonds with beau Pete Davidson. While appearing on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the reality TV star told the host about her and Pete's routine of going to their dermatologist as they bond on skincare, and 'injecting their pimples' together.

The SKIMS founder further mentioned how the dermatologist also wonders how they have pimples at the same time.

Kim Kardashian reveals the bizarre way she and Pete Davidson bonds together

Kim confessed, "One of the major bonding things is skincare. We go to dermatologists together, we inject our pimples together." She continued, "The dermatologist is like, ‘Is this contagious? You guys always have pimples at the same time." Kim also hailed the former SNL star for taking care of her and her skin and narrated an incident.

"I feel special because I kept on talking all night like, ‘Oh my god, I have this pimple, I have this pimple, don’t let me fall asleep, I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep," Kim said and added, "Fell asleep, forgot, woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my face … Such a gentleman!”

Kim and Pete, who have been dating since October 2021, first met on Saturday Night Live during the former's debut hosting stint. Kardashian revealed on her Hulu show that she asked for Pete's number from an SNL producer. "I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him," she said in the confessional.

Prior to dating Pete, Kim was married to Kanye West for almost seven years before filing for divorce in 2021. The duo shares four children - North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KIMKARDASHIAN)