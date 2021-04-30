Kim Kardashian Reveals Dress She Was Saving For Vacay, Netizens Say It Looks Like A 'rug'

Kim Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account to share mirror selfies while wearing a dress. She mentioned in her caption that she was saving the dress for her vacation but posted the picture on Instagram. In the picture, the KUWTK star is seen wearing an olive coloured dress. The dress waist down has another design where there are two halves, one is olive and the other one is grey and they are both stitched together. The dress is sleeveless and has a cut near the torso. The star is seen flaunting her toned body. Her hair is in a high pony while she is wearing nude makeup. In the caption, she wrote, "I was saving this dress for vacay but whatevs I guess it’s for the gram". The comment section is filled with her fans comparing her dress to a rug/carpet. Check it out.

Kim Kardashian's shares pictures of dress she was "saving for vacay"

(Image courtesy: Kim Kardashian's Instagram post)

Earlier, Kim shared a picture with her friend Lala Anthony alongside a pool. The duo was seen wearing matching bikinis as they were posing for the camera. They were wearing tie-dye striped string bikinis as they posed next to a stunning infinity pool. In another picture, they were seen seated on a wooden love seat with soft cushions. In the caption, Kim who is spending her time at her mother Kris' resort-style house wrote, "Extended holiday". Check it out.

She also shared a picture of her daughter North with her sister's daughter True. The children were seen cuddling as they posed for the camera. The throwback picture was taken at the time when the two were toddlers. North was wearing a pink printed night-suit while True wore a white one. In the caption, she wrote, "These girls" and added two heart emoticons. Check it out.

A look at Kim Kardashian's latest news

Kim Kardashian who is currently working on releasing new products for her company SKIMS, collaborated with Jeff Leatham to release perfumes. The company is purely based on selling body shapewear but looks like the KUWTK star has ventured into the perfume industry. The shape of the bottle looks like little vases. She took to her Instagram to share the picture and announced that "The three new fragrances are clean, soft and sophisticated scents packaged in the cutest designed bottles that can be repurposed as floral bud vases once finished.". Check it out.

Promo Image Source: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

