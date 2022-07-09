Kim Kardashian's red carpet appearance at this year’s Met Gala created quite a stir online. The 41-year-old beauty mogul made several heads turn after she was spotted donning Marilyn Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday Mr President' gown, which she wore to sing Happy Birthday for then US President John F. Kennedy.

Post Kim's appearance at Met Gala 2022, she made various revelations that ruffled a lot of feathers. The American socialite stated that she underwent a massive weight loss to fit into the dress. However, recently, the SKIMS founder revealed that her Met Gala stint caused her 'really painful' Psoriatic Arthritis.

Kim Kardashian opens up about psoriatic arthritis

In a recent interaction with Allure magazine, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star revealed that the three-week diet she went on to fit into Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress made her go through 'really painful' psoriasis flare. Kim stated-

"Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands. I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down."

For the unversed, Kardashian during her three weeks diet consumed a plant-based diet and ate real meat to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown. Moreover, she had put herself on a strict diet comprising no carbs and sugar. Kardashian on her red carpet appearance told Vogue, "I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds down today."

Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe dress controversy

For the unversed, earlier the Marilyn Monroe Collection Instagram account posted a before and after image of Monroe's famous 'Happy Birthday' gown. Sharing the picture, the handle captioned the post as "Just in case you missed it… Missing crystals, and some left hanging by a thread."However, the US museum, Ripley's Believe It or Not took to its official Instagram handle and denied the claims. The museum's official handle stated that the beauty mogul "did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala."

