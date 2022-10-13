The latest episode of The Kardashians was full of fire as it depicted Kim Kardashian getting candid with her grandmother MJ, sister Khloe and mom Kris Jenner about an unknown instance between her and Pete Davidson. She made a shocking revelation about how she and Pete honoured her grandmother in a ‘creepy’ way. Read further to know more about what she did.

According to People, Kim Kardashian was seen interacting with MJ, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner during a recent episode of The Kardashians and revealed how she got intimate with her former boyfriend Pete Davidson in a hotel in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got intimate in honour of former’s grandmother

Kim went on to narrate the instance revealing the crazy part of the trip and stating how they had sex in front of a fireplace because her grandmother once told her that one really lived their life if they had sex in that manner. "You know what's so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you,” she revealed.

Stating further about how she thought it was a little creepy, her grandmother asked whether she got intimate in the lobby to which she denied it. "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?" Kim added.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met at the Saturday Night Live episode for the first time and soon after their appearance, they were frequently spotted together in public. They also made a few red-carpet appearances together, including at the grand Met Gala 2022, however, in August, the couple called it quits due to their busy schedules.

