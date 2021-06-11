Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Is Celebrating The Final Episode Of KUWTK; Watch

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aka KUWTK finale episode aired on June 10, Thursday. Kim Kardashian celebrated the final episode by bursting crackers. On June 10, after KUWTK final season 20 aired on E!, Kim took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of the celebration. Sharing the celebration video, Kim Kardashian said, “To the final episode of #KUWTK”. In Sept 2020, Kardashians and Jenners announced via social media that KUWTK final season will air in 2021.

Watch Kim Kardashian celebrate the KUWTK finale episode

To the final episode of #KUWTK 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IKmt93tLy9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 11, 2021

Netizens' reactions

Fans and followers of Kim Kardashian got emotional as the show came to an end. One of the Twitter users wrote, "I'm so touched by this scene with you talking to your mom. Those little moments are what really make marriage fulfilling and wonderful". The user further added, "Proud of you for reevaluating and being honest about what you want for yourself!".

Another Twitter user tweeted, "Best of luck in your future endeavours". A fan commented, "I honestly cried so much towards the end. I’ve learned so much from you and your sisters, i am forever grateful for this show can’t wait to see you guys on Hulu". Take a look at some more fan tweets below.

I don’t even have enough words to express how important, special and inspiring you have been to me through all this journey, it has been 11 of those 14 years by your side and I couldn’t be more grateful ❤️ i love you #kuwtk @KimKardashian — Vivi (@demidlove) June 11, 2021

Iam crying I swear I watch this for straight 4 years you guys work hard so much with perfect ending but why the last season be short. I am sad at the same time I am happy because you guys done ur jobs. Have a great work year. I really want to ask start a new reality show for us. — Bitu.h (@Bithanya3) June 11, 2021

Kim are we not going to see anything from the Kardashians/Jenners anymore 😭??? Apart from skims, cosmetic etc . I have watched this show for years and it's literally ending 🥺. Y'all should come up with something 💖❤️. @KimKardashian @khloekardashian @KylieJenner @KendallJenner — Wendyshayxebony (@Wendyshayganggh) June 11, 2021

Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion

The makers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are not leaving fans disappointed. Kim Kardashian announced the KUWTK reunion on June 17. She took to her Twitter to announce the exciting news. Kim shared a glimpse of the KUWTK reunion episode, wherein Andy Cohen grills the Kardashians and Jenners with some personal and quirky questions. Announcing the KUWTK reunion, Kim Kardashian said, "Join us for a sit-down 20 Seasons in the making. Catch the two-part @KUWTK Reunion starting next Thursday, June 17th on @eentertainment!".

Join us for a sit-down 20 Seasons in the making. Catch the two-part @KUWTK Reunion starting next Thursday, June 17th on @eentertainment! pic.twitter.com/8XsdxYcPtN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 9, 2021

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.