Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Is Celebrating The Final Episode Of KUWTK; Watch

Kim Kardashian recently took to her social media and shared how she is celebrating the final episode of KUWTK. The reality show ended on June 10.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians aka KUWTK finale episode aired on June 10, Thursday. Kim Kardashian celebrated the final episode by bursting crackers. On June 10, after KUWTK final season 20 aired on E!, Kim took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of the celebration. Sharing the celebration video, Kim Kardashian said, “To the final episode of #KUWTK”. In Sept 2020, Kardashians and Jenners announced via social media that KUWTK final season will air in 2021. 

Watch Kim Kardashian celebrate the KUWTK finale episode

Netizens' reactions 

Fans and followers of Kim Kardashian got emotional as the show came to an end. One of the Twitter users wrote, "I'm so touched by this scene with you talking to your mom. Those little moments are what really make marriage fulfilling and wonderful". The user further added, "Proud of you for reevaluating and being honest about what you want for yourself!". 

Another Twitter user tweeted, "Best of luck in your future endeavours". A fan commented, "I honestly cried so much towards the end. I’ve learned so much from you and your sisters, i am forever grateful for this show can’t wait to see you guys on Hulu". Take a look at some more fan tweets below. 

Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion 

The makers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are not leaving fans disappointed. Kim Kardashian announced the KUWTK reunion on June 17. She took to her Twitter to announce the exciting news. Kim shared a glimpse of the KUWTK reunion episode, wherein Andy Cohen grills the Kardashians and Jenners with some personal and quirky questions. Announcing the KUWTK reunion, Kim Kardashian said, "Join us for a sit-down 20 Seasons in the making. Catch the two-part @KUWTK Reunion starting next Thursday, June 17th on @eentertainment!". 

