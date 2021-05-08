Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Was 'supportive' Of The Decision To End KUWTK

Recently, on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed Kanye West's thoughts on the family's decision of ending the show. She revealed that Kanye seemed to be supportive of wrapping up the reality show. She said, "I mean, he's like, 'Whatever makes you happy,' you know?". KUWTK is a reality show revolving around the Kardashian-Jenner family. The show is all set to wrap up its 20th season and is gearing up for its special reunion episode which will be hosted by Andy Cohen.

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's reaction on ending KUWTK

The latest episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians was an emotional one as the family broke the news of the show ending to the crew, who have been working with them for many years now. In the episode, Kim Kardashian revealed the things she will miss the most and also several things she won't miss about the show. Kim also answered Scott Disick's question on the reality show's Peak and Pit moments. She replied, "Peak of not continuing with the show, just a little bit more free time. And then the pit is, I won’t see the crew every day".

Meanwhile, it was only during the final season of the show that Kim and Kanye's marriage issues started surfacing. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19, 2021, after six years of their marriage. However, there is no official statement of Kim and Kanye's divorce yet. Several months ago, Kanye in an interview with TMZ, made a comment that he believed that 'slavery was a choice'.

A month later when he appeared for the interview again with the outlet, he revealed that his comment not only caused outrage in countries but also pushed his marriage to the brink. Kanye West said that Kim had "cried and fought" with him for a week over the comments. Several weeks later, in the KUWTK episode, their marriage struggle became the main focus. In one episode, Kanye also confessed that he felt 'neglected' after the birth of their third child.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

