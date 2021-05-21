Kim Kardashian Reveals On 'KUWTK' That Her Son Saint West Tested Positive For COVID-19

The coronavirus has once again found its way into the Kardashian clan. Kim Kardashian's son Saint West, with husband Kanye West, had tested positive for the coronavirus. She revealed the news in the promo clip which aired after KUWTK's latest episode on Sunday.

In the last episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians that aired on Sunday, Kim was seen speaking to someone over the phone. The person is yet unknown, but she delivered the news that Saint tested positive for the coronavirus and that the couple's eldest toddler North has also mentioned feeling sick. In the promo clip aired just after the episode, Kim spoke to the camera saying that she does not want "to freak anyone out", but she is really worried (about her kids). The upcoming episode will provide more clarity on the matter and how Kim took care of her son while he was recovering.

Last year, it was revealed that Kanye West had also tested positive during the early days of the pandemic. Kim spoke in her interview with Grazia that it was "so scary and unknown" because there wasn't much knowledge about the virus at that time. She also mentioned that it was a scary time to change his sheets with a face shield and gloves. Kanye had contracted the virus around the same time as Tom Hanks. Kim was alone in the house with her four kids to look after.

A look at KUWTK's latest updates

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently in its twentieth and final season. The series premiered in March 2021. The reality TV show brought the Kardashian-Jenner clan to the huge limelight and is one of the most popular reality TV shows. The show chronicles the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian and Jenner family. The show is infamous for showing the discord and reconciliation within the family, and of course, their luxurious lives. The latest episode of this season covers the lives of the family as they face the pandemic, just like the rest of the world. Kim's younger sister Khloe had also fallen sick with the coronavirus.

