Kim Kardashian Reveals She Did Every 'possible' Thing To Save Her Marriage With Kanye West

American socialite Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West have managed to grab all the headlines in the past few years mostly owing to their turbulent relationship. The much-loved pair parted ways in February 2021 after witnessing several ups and downs in their marriage. Although the couple continues to co-parent their four kids post their separation.

Ever since the duo separated from each other, they have been making some startling revelations about each other. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband and revealed that she tried every possible 'humanly' thing to save her marriage with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her marriage with Kanye West

In the latest episode of her reality show, The Kardashians, Kim disclosed several details about her marriage with Kanye West. The beauty mogul spoke about her difficult relationship with West and said that people will be shocked if they knew what her relationship was like. Adding to this, the reality star stated-

"If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they’d be like, 'How did this last this long?' But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work, and so I could walk away absolutely guilt free."

It is pertinent to note that, Kim Kardashian had earlier spoken about her relationship on the reality show multiple times where she shared some shocking insights about her relationship with the rapper.

More about Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

For the unversed, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are currently embroiled in a divorce battle with each other. The duo shares four kids - daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is dating former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, whereas, Kanye is rumoured to be seeing Chaney Jones.

IMAGE: AP