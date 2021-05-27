Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed First Year Law Exam In 'KUWTK' Episode's Sneak Peek

Kim Kardashian feels likes a “failure” as she fails her baby bar. In a sneak peek of an upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Kim tells sisters Kourtney and Khloe about failing the baby bar. She talks about the sacrifices she had to make to prepare for the exam. Kourtney and Khloe also shared their take on the issue and gave their sister a pep talk. Find out more details about this story below.

Kim Kardashian opens up about failing First Year Law Student Exam

Kim Kardashian has talked about studying law a lot of times. In a sneak peek of the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Kim Kardashian opened up about failing the first-year law student exam. In the sneak peek, Kim is sitting with her sister Kourtney and Khloe. She soon reveals, “So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar”.

In the sneak peek’s confessional, Kim reveals that usually the law program is for three years but the way she is doing it, her program is for four years. The SKIMS founder revealed that after completing the first year, the student has to take the baby bar, which people have deemed harder than the actual bar. The sneak peek also included a clip of Kim’s mentor attorney Jessica Jackson revealed Kim’s score.

Jessica revealed that Kim needed to score 560 to pass the first-year exam but she scored 474 on her first try. Kim seemed disappointed by this score, but her mentor added a few words of encouragement. Kim while speaking to her sisters, she says, “I am a failure”. She continued and said that she studied for six weeks straight for 10-12 hours a day. Kourtney tries to comfort Kim by saying that she feels their dad Robert Kardashian Sr. would be “really proud” of her.

Khloe also tried to comfort Kim by saying that she thinks what the SKIMS founder is doing is “highly respectable” and agreed that the prep makes her spend her time away from her kids and family. In an Instagram post in 2019, Kim Kardashian talked about her journey as a law student. She talked about how she has seen comments about how her privilege and money got her here but assured that that’s not the case.

Kim Kardashian wrote, “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are”.

