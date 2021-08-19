Kim Kardashian Reveals Sister Kourtney Stopped Her From Turning Into 'wild Party Girl'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her college days. Kim took to her Instagram and shared a throwback photo with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. As she shared the picture, Kim wrote that Kourtney had stopped her from becoming a 'wild party girl.'

Kim Kardashian shares throwback photo

As Kim shared the photo she narrated how her sister Kourtney Kardashian stopped her from turning into a wild party girl. The reality tv star said that she was her sister's designated driver at every party when Kourtney was at the University of Arizona. Kim wrote, "College Years Baby!!! The University of Arizona single-handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know."

Kim's photo got a hilarious response from her younger sister Khloe Kardashian who reminded her that she was there at the party too. Khloe commented on the picture and wrote, "I was there that night too b**ch."

Kim Kardashian attends Kanye West's Donda event with their kids

Kim Kardashian was recently spotted at both of Kanye West's Donda album events with her kids, despite the two calling it quits a few months back. A source close to People said that Kim did not want her kids to stay away from their father and that the two were trying really hard to co-parent their kids after their divorce. Kim showed up for Kanye's Donda album second event in an all-black Balenciaga outfit, which included over-the-knee heeled boots, skintight pants, a long-sleeve top and a full face mask over her head. Kim and Kanye called it quits after almost seven years of marriage and share four kids-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. In January 2021, CNN reported that Kardashian officially filed for divorce and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of divorce and agreed to joint custody of their four children.

(Image Credits: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)