Kim Kardashian Reveals Which Flower Always Reminds Her Of Her Father, Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has more than 230 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most followed personalities on the social media platform. She has been quite on her Insta handle as she keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Kim recently took to her stories to open up about the flower that reminds her of her dad, Robert Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian reveals the flower that reminds her of her father

Kim Kardashian's Instagram story has a photo of Gardenia flowers. She wrote that her KKW Frangrance partner, Jeff Latham, send those to brighten up her day. Kim K mentioned that she "always loved" gardenia, just like her dad Robert Kardashian. She recalled that he always had a bowl of them when anyone walked into his house. The internet sensation noted that Gardenia always reminds her of Robert. Check out Kim Kardashian's Instagram story below.

Kim Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian was an attorney and businessman. He garnered recognition as a friend of O. J. Simpson and was also his defense attorney during Simpson's murder trial in 1995. Robert married Kris Jenner (nee Houghton), in 1978. The couple had four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob. After 13 years of being together, they were divorced in 1991. He then married Jan Ashley from 1998 to 1999, and to Ellen Pierson in 2003. Robert died in September 2003, in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. He was 59-year-old.

Kim Kardashian shared her childhood throwback picture on the occasion of Father's Day 2021. A couple of them featured Robert Kardashian. She was seen kissing her dad and the family was having a fun time outdoors. Take a look at her post below.

Kim Kardashian will soon be seen on the big screen after a long haul. She is all set to appear in the romantic comedy film, Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro. The film also stars Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, Maluma, John Bradley, Sarah Silverman, and others. It is currently scheduled to release on February 11, 2022.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

