Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Ex-husband Kanye West Got Offended By Her 'SNL' Monologue; Read

Kim Kardashian & Co. are back with the latest instalment of their reality show The Kardashians, with fans witnessing several revelations about the family's controversial affairs and more. In one of the show's recent episodes, Kim spilt beans on why her ex Kanye West got offended by her Saturday Night Live monologue and walked off midway from it.

The SKIMS founder, who took digs at several of her family members as well as herself during her SNL debut last year, told Khloe about how West took offence as she referred to him as a 'rapper'. Kim recollected Kanye telling her, "I'm so much more than a rapper, I can't believe you said rapper."

Kim Kardashian reveals why ex Kanye West got offended by her SNL monologue

Kim also said that the rapper wished she said the word 'filed' for divorce. She maintained that her intention wasn't to hurt Kanye, and the monologue was meant to poke fun at everything personal to her. "It's all fun and games," Kim added and continued, "apparently, it wasn't to him."

For the uninitiated, Kim, in her dig at the rapper during SNL, said, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality!"

Further in The Kardashians episode, Kim mentioned she was 'frustrated' with Kanye's reaction, as she always stood by him during the "speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me." Supporting her sister, Khloe stressed the same fact and added."how is that fair for you?"

Stating that Kanye is "so used to getting exactly what he wants," Kim said she shut that down when it came to her. "It's not gonna happen here," she mentioned.

For the uninitiated, Kim and Kanye filed for divorce in February 2021, with the socialite being declared legally single almost a year later. The duo shares children North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West together. Kim is now in a relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

