Kim Kardashian Revisits Childhood In New Pic; Kris Jenner Apologizes For Her Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian is seemingly in a very good mood these days after being declared legally single. The KWK beauty mogul is revisiting her old photos album and sharing pictures with her Instagram fans. She recently shared a cute childhood photo of herself, which caught the attention of her mother who apologised for her hairstyle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim Kardashian went down her memory lane and shared a cute childhood photo. In the picture, a little Kim could be seen standing in the kitchen while wearing a pink coloured raincoat with penguins printed on it. She had white shoes on and also carried a matching pink handbag. She had two braids with pink ribbons tied to them. Sharing the photo, Kim Kardashian wrote, "Baby K."

The picture, especially the two braids, caught the attention of her mother Kris Jenner. Via the comment section, Kris Jenner apologised to Kim for tying her hair in those braids. She wrote, "Sorry about the hair I tried." Kim Kardashian replied to the comment and quipped she liked them. She wrote, "It's the cutest! I remember our drawer of ribbons." Her fans further showered her with love as they drooled over her adorable picture.

Kardashian sisters' throwback photo

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian also shared throwback pictures of her with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. In the photos, Kim Kardashian donned a green coloured sleeveless dress and accessorised her look with long hoops. She made a goofy pose by sticking her tongue out for a picture. On the other hand, Kourtney Kardashian could be seen adjusting her hair while she stunned in a strapless blue dress., Khloe Kardashian wore a black dress with some heavy hand accessories. In the caption, Kim wrote, "Dash Dolls."

After nearly eight years of marriage with American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, Kim Kardashian was declared single on March 2, 2022. The motion, seeking legal status, was granted to the TV star at the Los Angeles Superior Court by Judge Steve Cochran. Kim Kardashian shares her four children with Kanye West - North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2. She is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian