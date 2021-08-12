Kim Kardashian Says Body Shaming During 1st Pregnancy 'killed Her Self Esteem'

Kim Kardashian says she was body-shamed during her first pregnancy. The reality star recently appeared on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman's podcast titled We Are Supported By and opened up about the scrutiny she faced during her pregnancy with her first child, daughter North West. Kardashian revealed that the experience killed her self esteem.

Kim Kardashian on body-shame during her pregnancy

Speaking candidly with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kim Kardashian said, "I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it," Kardashian explained.

"I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hate how I looked," said the reality Tv star.

"I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and life was great and they snapped right back. That wasn't me," the 40-year-old added. She also talked about how the media 'brutalised' her while she was with the child and the experience left her feeling insecure.

The Keeping Up with Kardashians alum explained, "It was really, really crazy. I don't think it would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I can't believe that this was acceptable and that this was okay."

"I would sit at home and cry all the time," Kim stated.

"I had this condition called preeclampsia and I didn't know that I had it. It's over-swelling in your feet and face. I had to deliver six weeks early with an emergency delivery and then I had another condition called Placenta accreta with both of my babies. It was insane." We didn't have a gym or anything and I was too embarrassed to go to a gym because I didn't want people to look at me trying to lose weight," she said.

"I gained 70 pounds. I would sit in my mom's garage and it was literally probably 115 degrees in Calabasas in the summertime. I'd have my daughter in a stroller and I'd sit her in there and I would just work out in the garage and try to do anything I could until I did it," Kardashian explained how being a celebrity and being in the public eye while pregnant changed how much she wanted to share with her fans through social media platforms.

She added, "It changed me as a person. It really did change me and it made me really pull back on what I shared and just how much I wanted to give because I saw how nasty everyone was and it felt so bad," the American socialite said.

"There is definitely a side of me that's like, 'Be who you want to be and post what you want to post,'" she said. "Then there's the other side of me that's like, 'Oh, I'm a mom, I'm 40, I gotta chill.' I definitely wrestle with that idea in my mind."

Post the birth of North, Kim and Kanye West are also parents to Chicago and sons, Saint and Psalm. Recently, Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye has made headlines. The couple officially parted ways in February 2021.

(Image Credit: AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.