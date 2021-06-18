Kim Kardashian Says Her Marriage With Kanye West Felt Like Her 'first Real Marriage'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians recently had a reunion on June 17, days before the show comes to an end. During the episode, KUWTK star Kim Kardashian opened up on her views on marriage and how she feels that she has been married only once. She dropped bombshells while talking about her ex-husbands and soon to be ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian talks about her marriage

In the recent episode, Kim Kardashian talked about her ex-husband Kris Humphries and how she felt during her marriage with the rapper Kanye West. She revealed that her marriage with Kanye and the kids feel so real. The relationship felt like the first real marriage to the SKIMS founder.

Talking about co-parenting with her soon to be ex-husband, she said that she respects him so much and that he was her friend, first and foremost for a long time. She added that she can't see the friendship going away and that she will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. She continued that he is the father of her kids and that he will always be family.

During the episode, she tried to not open up about her divorce and gave away very few details about the same. She explained that it was not "one specific thing" that caused the divorce but there was really just a "difference of opinion" overall. She further added that she doesn't want people to think that she did not try or gave her all to the marriage.

The KUWTK star also went ahead to address her previous marriage with Kris Humphries. The family did not approve of their marriage. Minutes before the $10 million wedding, mother Kris Jenner asked Kim to become the "runaway bride". She told her that if she doesn't want to do this, she shouldn't. To which, Kim remembered clarifying at that time that her mother told her to get in a car and that no one will find her and that she should just leave.

She further explained the reason for marrying Kris and said that they were filming for the TV show and if she ran away on the spot, she would be known as the runaway bride and it will be a joke. She also revealed that she used all the production money on her wedding which is why she thought if she left she will let everyone down. Concluding, she narrated a story of how she met her ex-husband while holding North in her arms and Saint was in her belly. She revealed that all his friends said "hi" to her except him because he is faith-based and that he wouldn't want to have a non-working marriage in his record.

IMAGE: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

